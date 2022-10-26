Clouds break up tonight, but some patches of low cloudiness may linger into early Thursday. Otherwise, look for a lot of sunshine on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and chilly. Low 38

THURSDAY: Patchy morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies and cool. High 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High 64

We can expect moderating temperatures for the end of the week along with a lot of sun. The next chance rain moves in late Sunday.