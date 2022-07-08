Scattered showers will continue tonight. A few will linger across the far southern Miami Valley through early Saturday morning, but it will dry out for Saturday afternoon. We will notice humidity dropping, too, so it will start to feel more comfortable.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 66

SATURDAY: Slight chance of morning sprinkles/drizzle south of Dayton, otherwise becoming partly sunny, a bit breezy and turning less humid. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 58

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

Sunday morning will feel cool and refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s. It will be a gorgeous summer afternoon with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s. It gets hotter on Monday as high temperatures head toward 90.