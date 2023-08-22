Enjoy the mild conditions tonight as lows drop into the low to mid 60s over the Miami Valley. Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will become more humid again with temperatures heating up into the low 90s. That will put heat index values near 100 by late afternoon or early evening.

TONIGHT: Clear and nice. Low 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. High 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy, very low chance of a late night shower or thunderstorm. Low 74

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot and humid with a chance of a late afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 97

There is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect Thursday. The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel more like 105-110 degrees for the afternoon and early evening. There is also the slight chance of a strong thunderstorm or two. Cooler conditions return over the weekend.