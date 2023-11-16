Clouds increase tonight ahead of a cold front. This means overnight low temperatures will only drop into the 50s. Widespread showers move in for Friday. It will be a breezy, cooler and wet day. Highs will be up near 60 degrees into early afternoon before falling later in the day. It will turn even cooler for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers late. Low 54

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers. High 60

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening clouds, then clearing overnight and colder. Low 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High near 50

The weekend will be cooler, but dry. We expect sunny/mostly sunny conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows over the weekend will be around freezing.