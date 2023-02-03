Tonight it will clear out, and temperatures will drop into the lower teens with diminishing winds. A warming trend will begin Saturday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and windy with highs getting close to 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low 10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming windy in the afternoon and not as cold. High 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. Low 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 48

Even though we will see more clouds on Sunday, temperatures will be a little milder than Saturday. Above-normal temperatures are something we will enjoy all of next week. Rain chances return later Tuesday.