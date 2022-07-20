SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH UNTIL 8 PM FOR AUGLAIZE, SHELBY AND LOGAN COUNTIES.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue through the evening before ending. We will notice a slight drop in temperature and humidity for Thursday, but it will still be quite warm.

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early on, then clearing and muggy. Low 70

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and slightly less humid. High 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 68

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

The heat builds again Friday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Dry weather will continue through Saturday, but there is the potential for scattered thunderstorms to return Sunday afternoon.