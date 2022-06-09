With some clearing overnight, a cool night is expected with lows dropping into the 50s. Clouds will increase again on Friday with showers developing later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 55

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers developing mid to late afternoon. High 75

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers, chance of an evening thunderstorm, cool. Low 57

SATURDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then mixed clouds and sun, mild. High 77

Most of the weekend should be dry for Poultry Days in Versailles. There will the chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly Sunday afternoon. Hot and humid weather settles into the Miami Valley next week.