After last night’s rain, cooler and less humid air settles in over the region tonight. We expect beautiful spring conditions on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. High near 70

On Wednesday, a warm front begins to move into the area from the southwest. This will bring more clouds along with rising rain chances. That combo will keep temperatures on the cool side Wednesday, but temperatures soar into the 80s behind the front later in the week.