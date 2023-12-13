Tonight looks clear and cold. Thursday will feature more sunshine, and a warming trend will begin. Highs will hit the upper 40s to near 50 on Thursday with 50s returning for Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 23

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. High 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little milder. High 54

Dry and sunny conditions will continue through the end of the week with a little more cloud cover expected over the weekend. Showers now look likely on Sunday as a strong low pressure system develops over the southeast part of country. We will also see gusty winds late Sunday and into Monday.