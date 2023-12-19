Partly cloudy and dry weather is expected tonight. On Wednesday, any morning clouds will quickly move out as we get back to sunny skies. Temperatures will start a warming trend, pushing back into the mid 40s during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 24

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low 28

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, cool. High 48

Thursday will be another dry day as temperatures hit the upper 40s. Rain chances creep in at the end of the week and going into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will stay above normal through Christmas, so our chances of a White Christmas are near zero.