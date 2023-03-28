Look for clear skies overnight as temperatures drop down to a little below freezing. Winds increase on Wednesday with showers possible later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and chilly with a slight chance of afternoon showers. High 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder. Low 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 57

It will be chilly behind a cold front for Thursday morning. At least we will see a lot of sun through the day with milder temperatures in the afternoon. Rain is back for the end of the week.