Tonight will be clear and chilly. On Thursday, it will be another sunny, dry day. Highs look to be even warmer, reaching the upper 60s to around 70. A cold front moves in Friday, bringing rain, wind and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 38

THURSDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. High near 70, record high is 73, last set in 1987.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a late night shower possible. Low 52

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers. High near 60

It will dry out for the weekend as sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday. It does look much cooler with lows near freezing. The highs will be near 50 Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday.