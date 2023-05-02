Scattered showers will continue tonight before tapering off late. Wednesday will start off cloudy. It will be a dry, breezy and cool day, but we do expect some sun breaking out by late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a few spotty showers. Low near 40

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mixed with a little afternoon sun, breezy and cool. High 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly with patchy frost possible late night. Low 37

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. High 65

Temperatures will continue to warm on Thursday as highs reach the mid 60s. Highs in the 70s are expected for the weekend.