We expect another chilly night with mostly clear conditions and lows dropping into the 30s. On Wednesday, another bright day is on tap. Temperatures also look a bit warmer.

TONIGHT: A few high clouds, chilly. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Becoming sunny and continued mild. High 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 38

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 68

We’ll enjoy one more sunny day in the 60s on Thursday before changes arrive at the end of the week. A cold front will bring widespread showers on Friday. Behind the front, dry weather returns for the weekend along with cooler temperatures.