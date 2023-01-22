A storm system passing to our south and east spreads snow showers across the Miami Valley today. Areas mainly north of I-70 should see between 2 and 4 inches of the white stuff. South of I-70, snow may briefly mix with rain, freezing rain or some ice and that will cut down the snow totals slightly. South of I-70 expect 1 to 3″ of snowfall. The system winds down tonight and Monday morning with just some lingering flurries and no additional accumulations.

TODAY: Snow showers. 2 to 4″ north of I-70, 1-3″ south where we may mix with some ice. High 33.

TONIGHT: Lingering flurries. Low 30.

MONDAY: Morning flurries, mostly cloudy and breezy. High 36

We are keeping a close eye on a developing storm for mid week. Temperatures this week will be seasonably cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.