Expect clear skies tonight and more sunshine on Wednesday. We do get a mid-week warm-up with highs expected to be near 70-degrees both Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 45

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant, unseasonably warm. High 72

A cold front will move in on Friday. Combined with moisture from the remnants of Nicole, there will be showers in the area, too. The highest chance of rain will be over central and eastern Ohio. A big push of cold air will follow this front for the upcoming weekend.