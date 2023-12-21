The winter solstice occurs tonight. It will be the longest night of the year. Temperatures stay above normal for Friday. We may see some showers late in the day.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High 52

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Low near 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers, mainly in the morning. High near 50

The outlook for the holiday weekend indicates mild temperatures and chances for rain. Rain will be mostly likely Saturday morning and Christmas afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be well above normal with highs in the 50s and and lows in the 40s.