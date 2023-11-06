There is a slight chance of a passing light shower tonight. Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy but dry for Election Day. Clouds will decrease going into the afternoon hours, and as the sun returns, highs will reach the 60s again.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty light shower possible. Low 53

ELECTION DAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun. High 66

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible after midnight. Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, breezy and unseasonably warm, a morning shower is possible. High 72

Wednesday looks to be another day with well above normal temperatures, but it will come along with a slight chance of a few spotty light showers. Temperatures will turn cooler at the end of the week.