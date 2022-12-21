***WINTER STORM WARNING DARKE, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF VIEWING AREA***

A strong winter storm will move into our area Thursday evening. Before it arrives, we will see rain showers on Thursday. The showers may begin as a wintry mix of freezing rain or snow in the early morning hours. Conditions quickly go downhill Thursday night as arctic air arrives. Rain will change to snow, and temperatures will rapidly fall. Snow will accumulate several inches. Blowing and drifting snow will also cause problems as strong, possibly damaging, winds will occur.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of late night snow or freezing rain. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with any early mix changing to rain showers. High 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: Very windy and sharply colder with rain changing to snow, accumulating 3 to 6 inches. Significant blowing and drifting snow will occur. Low -4

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, very windy and bitterly cold. Look for a few snow showers and blowing and drifting snow. High near 0

Frigid conditions continue through the holiday weekend.