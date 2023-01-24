Today is the calm before the storm. We will have dry weather, and some breaks of sun between the clouds. Temperatures will be right around normal, with highs in the upper 30s this afternoon.

Tonight a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate quickly. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 3″ to 5″ on the ground by sunrise.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly. High 38

TONIGHT: Snow developing after midnight, and accumulating 3″ to 5″ through sunrise. Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with snow in the morning, changing to a wintry mix by late morning, and rain for the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. High 40

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with scattered snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less. High 33