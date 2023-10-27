We kicked the weekend of with some showers and mostly cloudy skies. We will mainly stay dry tonight, but there is a chance of showers late into the night. That chance will carry over into Saturday morning where showers are likely. A break in the rain will allow you to get things done before more rain returns as the sun goes down. We will see the chance for heavy rain at times Saturday night into Sunday and Monday. As the rain moves out temperatures will plummet into the 40s by Monday with temperatures falling through the day. We will stay in the 40s for the middle of the week before warming up again into the 50s to end the week.

