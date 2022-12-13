Rain moves in late tonight as the next weather maker moves toward the Miami Valley. Rain will fall steadily through the morning commute and will then taper to lighter showers or drizzle in the afternoon. More steady, heavy rain moves in for the evening and overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain developing late. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, cool and breezy. High 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain likely. Low 43

THURSDAY: A few morning showers then becoming partly sunny, breezy. High 52

There will be a few lingering showers Thursday morning, but then it will dry out for the afternoon. Temperatures will still top out above normal, but it will then turn much colder for Friday and the weekend.