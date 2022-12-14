Expect a chilly rain today, which will fall steady through the morning hours. Rain tapers to scattered afternoon showers before increasing in coverage again tonight.

Breezy conditions develop today, and the wind will pick up even more overnight into Thursday morning. A morning shower will linger early Thursday, but most of the day looks dry, with increasing sunshine.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with showers. High 46

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with rain. Low 43

THURSDAY: Morning shower, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and cool. High 48

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. Slight chance of a few light snow showers late. High 38

Colder air moves in for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s, but it looks dry.