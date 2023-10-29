Showers likely this morning. This afternoon, cloudy skies persist and a few spotty showers are possible but many locations stay dry until another round of rain moves in tonight. Overnight showers push through the Miami Valley to start the work week.

TODAY: AM showers likely, PM spotty showers. Cool. High 56.

TONIGHT: Showers likely. Breezy and colder. Low 42

MONDAY: AM showers, spotty PM shower. Colder. High 47

Looking ahead to Halloween, the day starts with a hard freeze Tuesday morning. We should see a mix of clouds and sun through the day but it will be cold with highs in the 40s. Late Tuesday night a system drops into the Ohio Valley and brings in our first chance of snow showers as Mother Nature’s Trick or is it a Treat?