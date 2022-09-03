Showers have set up through much of the day in the Miami Valley. As we begin meteorological fall, it will feel that way with temperatures hovering around 80 tomorrow and for much of the early week. Showers will be in the forecast all for the better portion of a week. Showers are likely as we end the weekend off, and are likely to begin the work week. It will feel humid out into the early work week. A couple days of dry time or very little rain on Wednesday and Thursday, before additional chances of showers return. We are not expecting severe weather this weekend, but some localized flooding is possible



Tonight: A low of 70 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms likely with cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 80 degrees. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 68 degrees. Showers are likely.

