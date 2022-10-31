A weak cold front/low pressure combo will swing across the region tonight bringing showers. Behind the system, some clouds will linger in the morning, along with the chance of some patchy drizzle. Clouds break in the afternoon, and mild temperatures return.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, mainly before midnight, a few sprinkles after. Low 55

TUESDAY: A few morning sprinkles, then clouds mixed with afternoon sun, mild. High 66

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 68

Unseasonably warm weather will be around for the rest of the week as we roll into November. Rain chances will hold off until Saturday night or Sunday.