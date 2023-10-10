After a frosty start to the day, with temperatures in the 30s, it will be a nice afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine, and highs will push into the low 60s. It will feel pleasant! Tonight will be mostly clear and again some isolated frost will be possible.

Temperatures will start to warm up Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be right around normal, in the upper 60s. Mid-70s are expected Thursday and Friday, with a few showers in the area at times.

TODAY: Morning frost, then sunny, breezy and mild. High 63

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly, with isolated areas of frost. Low 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Slight chance of a late day shower. High 67

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower across the northern Miami Valley, otherwise partly sunny and warmer. High 75

Rain chances will peak Friday night into the weekend. Cooler air will then move in for Saturday and Sunday.