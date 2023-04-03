A front stalled near the Miami Valley will keep unsettled weather possible today and Tuesday. Neither day will be a washout, but there is the potential for spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm. We will enjoy a warming trend through the middle part of the week.

Highs will push into the mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday, with windy conditions developing on Wednesday. A strong cold front will be moving through the region, and this will bring a very good chance of thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe.

TODAY: Clouds and some sun, breezy and milder with a few scattered showers. High 67

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight shower chance. Low 53

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer with a few scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 75

After the front moves through, dry weather returns for the rest of the week. It will be cooler Thursday, with highs in the upper 50s expected.