Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow for areas of fog and low clouds to develop again. Once the fog burns off on Thursday, sunshine will be abundant, and temperatures will be even warmer, reaching the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with areas of fog possible late night and around sunrise Thursday. Low 57

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 84

The warming trend continues Friday and into the weekend with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. We may even see 90 degrees early next week. Dry weather will also last through the weekend.