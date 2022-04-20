After a frost and freeze in the Miami Valley this morning, it will begin to warm up this afternoon. Even though we’ll see increasing clouds and the slight chance of a sprinkle, highs will reach near 60-degrees. Showers arrive tonight, and it will become windy.

Showers and windy conditions will continue through Thursday morning. As the rain ends through lunchtime, the wind will relax as well. It will be a little warmer Thursday afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Mild, with the slight chance of a few sprinkles. High 60

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cool with showers likely. Low 53

THURSDAY: Morning showers and wind, drying out in the afternoon with some sun breaking out. High 68

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun with the slight chance of a spotty shower. High 71

The warming trend continues Friday, with highs in the low 70s. It will feel like summer this weekend, as very warm air moves in for Saturday and Sunday. Both days look dry, with highs in the low-mid 80s.