Expect mostly clear skies tonight and cool to mild overnight temperatures. Mostly sunny conditions continue this weekend.. The next chance for rain arrives early next week, Sunday night into Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 87

MONDAY: Mixed clouds and a little sun, more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83

After Monday’s rain chance, it will quickly heat up for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Cooler weather arrives later in the week.