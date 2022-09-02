Look for dry conditions tonight with more clouds moving in. Rain chances come back on Saturday with showers developing later in the morning and afternoon, along with the chance of thunder.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

SATURDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

LABOR DAY: Clouds mixed with sun, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

Rain chances will increase even more for Sunday and Labor Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely each day, although there will be breaks in the rain with periods of dry weather.