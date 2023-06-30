Very warm and humid air is settling into the Miami Valley for the end of the week and weekend. Today, highs will hit the upper 80s, with the heat index reaching the low to mid-90s. Most of the day looks to be dry with a very low chance of an isolated shower or storm popping up this afternoon.

A few spotty showers or storms are possible tonight, and the rain chance will increase over the weekend. Saturday will have a good deal of dry time, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. Any of the storms Saturday or Saturday night could be strong to severe with damaging wind and hail being the main threat.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. A very slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm popping up. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with a spotty shower or storm possible. Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 83

Rain chances will continue on Sunday in a warm and humid airmass. Temperatures will be a bit lower as we finish the weekend, but it looks to heat up again next week.