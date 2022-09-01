Overnight looks partly cloudy, and we will see a few more clouds around through the day Friday, but it will remain dry. Humidity will increase for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny morning, partly sunny in the afternoon and more humid. High 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 67

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, very warm and humid with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. High 88

Rain chances will increase over the holiday weekend, but it does not look like a washout. It will be quite warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.