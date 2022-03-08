A few rain or snow showers will be possible tonight, especially in areas south and east of Dayton. These will continue into Wednesday morning before ending. Little if any accumulation is expected. We will see decreasing clouds and increasing sun in the afternoon, and it will be seasonably cool.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few late night rain or snow showers possible. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: A few early day rain or snow showers, becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 48

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 52

Temperatures will moderate Thursday, back into the low 50s before another blast of cold air arrives at the end of the week. We even have the potential for accumulating snow Friday night. Saturday will feel like a mid-winter day with gusty winds, snow showers and temperatures only in the 20s.