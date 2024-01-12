Strong low pressure will track across the region today, bringing rounds of heavier rainfall and strong wind. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11am today through 7pm Saturday for sustained wind 20-30 mph and wind gusts 45-55 mph. Wind damage and power outages will be possible.

Overnight, any linger showers will mix with and change over to snow showers. These will continue into Saturday morning, but any accumulation will be under an inch. Temperatures will not make it out of the 20s on Saturday, as Arctic air begins to move in.

TODAY: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain, heavy at times. High 48

TONIGHT: Windy with rain showers changing to snow showers. Low 24

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers, otherwise cloudy, windy and much colder. High 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold with the slight chance of a few flurries or light snow showers. High17

MLK DAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. High 18

Lows in the single digits and sub-zero wind chills are expected into early next week. Highs will only be in the teens for a few days.