Rain will swing across the region tonight. It will be another good round of precipitation with many areas picking up one half inch to an inch of rain. Dry weather returns on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Low 57

WEDNESDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then partly sunny and pleasant. High 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds and warmer with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. High 83

Another cold front arrives later Thursday bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Nice weather builds back in on Friday.