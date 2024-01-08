After midnight, we will see rain, snow and even some sleet around the area. We do expect some slushy snow accumulation, mainly across the northern Miami Valley. There could be up to an inch before the precipitation changes over to rain. Tuesday will be a rainy day with gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow, sleet and rain developing. Snow/sleet accumulation up to an inch, mainly north of Dayton. Low 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain. High 48

TUESDAY NIGHT: Windy and colder with showers changing to snow showers, accumulating 1″ or less, winds may gust to 40 mph. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, windy and cold. High 36

Colder air will move in behind a strong low pressure system for Wednesday, and some scattered snow showers will continue into the morning. Any accumulation will be light. A surge of Arctic air heads our way late this week.