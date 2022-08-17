A clearing sky is expected overnight. There could be areas of fog that develop late, especially in valley areas. We will finally get back to a completely dry forecast on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool with patchy late night fog possible. Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 83

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. High 85

Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will be in place on Friday. Over the weekend, rain chances return, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday.