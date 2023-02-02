An arctic cold front swings through tonight and delivers a shot of very cold air for Friday and the start of the weekend. A few flakes of snow will be possible after midnight and early in the day on Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder, a few late night flurries possible. Low 15

FRIDAY: Slight chance of a morning flurry, then partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 22

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very cold. Low near 10

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and not as cold. High near 40

The warming trend continues into Sunday with high temperatures reaching the 50s again.