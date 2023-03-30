Clouds increase tonight ahead of a weather system that will impact our region beginning on Friday. Showers move in for the morning hours on Friday, even the chance of a thunderstorm. Winds increase bringing in milder air, and finally we will have the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms from about 9 pm Friday to 2 am Saturday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool with a chance of late night showers. Low 45

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and milder with showers and a few thunderstorms. High 64

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy with showers and a few thunderstorms, some may be severe with damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado possible. Low 45

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with morning sun, very windy and cooler with a chance of a few showers, mainly in the afternoon. High 54

High winds are likely on Saturday with gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible. There will be a chance of afternoon showers. Sunday will be sunny after a cold start in the morning with temperatures in the 20s but rising into the upper 50s in the afternoon.