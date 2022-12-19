It will be cold tonight with some clouds around. Temperatures will climb a little bit above freezing on Tuesday, and it remains dry.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 23

TUESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, chilly. High near 40

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 23

WEDNESDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, chilly. High near 40

We are still tracking a major winter storm that will impact the eastern US right before the holiday weekend. We expect high winds, rapidly falling temperatures and snow in the Thursday night/Friday timeframe.