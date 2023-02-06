High pressure is briefly building into the region today, and this will keep things dry. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will run above normal with light wind. Beyond today, a series of disturbances will impact the area with occasional showers expected.

Clouds and winds increase tonight. Tuesday will be a windy, cool day. We will see scattered showers develop for the afternoon hours, with winds gusting to 35 mph at times.

TODAY: Clouds and some sun, chilly. High 45

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy. Low 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool with scattered showers developing. High 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High 53

More showers will be around Wednesday, but it won’t be as windy. On Thursday, the wind cranks back up as more showers move through the region.