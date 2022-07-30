Clouds will increase overnight as a system moves to the south of us. Mostly cloudy skies through the night with a chance of some isolated light showers possible late in the night and early in the day tomorrow. By the afternoon clouds will clear, and the weekend will end will quiet weather. Chances of storms to start the week. We will see temperatures get in the 90s by Wednesday.



Tonight: A low of 64 degrees. Mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers late.



Tomorrow: A high of 83 degrees. A chance of light showers early in the morning. Clouds clearing by the afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.

