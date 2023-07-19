We have a break in rain chances today, and most of the area will remain dry. The exception would be an isolated shower across the far southeast–mainly portions of Clinton County. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with near-normal highs in the mid-80s.

It will be partly cloudy and quiet tonight, with lows only dropping near 70 degrees. Thursday will be very warm and humid, and as a cold front moves in, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. There could be a few in the area during the morning, and then another round is possible in the afternoon/evening. Any of the storms later in the day could be strong to severe with damaging wind and hail possible.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, then partly sunny, warm and humid. High 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, quite warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. High 80

Dry weather returns Friday, and humidity will drop as well. It will feel pleasantly warm, with highs near 80 degrees.