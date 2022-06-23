Look for cool to mild conditions tonight under mainly clear skies. Sunshine continues on Friday as temperatures get a little warmer. Humidity will stay low with highs hitting the upper 80s. On Saturday, it gets hot and more humid with highs back in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 60, 50s away from the city.

FRIDAY: Sunny and a little warmer. High 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 93

The weekend will start dry, but by Sunday, a cold front will move in and brings some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It cools off again next week.