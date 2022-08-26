High pressure builds in for the weekend bringing plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be pleasantly warm, and Sunday looks hot and more humid.

TONIGHT: Clearing and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid, a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening. High 90

Rain chances will increase early next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Monday. The rain chance moves out early Tuesday and then get ready for some nice early fall weather.