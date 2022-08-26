High pressure builds in for the weekend bringing plenty of sunshine. Saturday will be pleasantly warm, and Sunday looks hot and more humid.
TONIGHT: Clearing and mild. Low 62
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 85
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 65
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid, a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening. High 90
Rain chances will increase early next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Monday. The rain chance moves out early Tuesday and then get ready for some nice early fall weather.