Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The weekend is kind of looking 50/50. Saturday will be dry and warm, and Sunday will have the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 50

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 77

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 60

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and becoming more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 77

Rain chances will continue Monday, but decrease on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.