A mostly clear sky will continue tonight into Saturday morning. The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak tonight, although the nearly full moon and high clouds will cause some hindrance to viewing. We will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Saturday, perfect weather to enjoy the Germanfest Picnic at the Liederkranz-Turner. Showers and a few thunderstorms will return to the area Saturday night and Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, pleasantly warm. High 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers developing, best chance after midnight. Low 63

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and becoming more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76

Low rain chances will continue into the first half of next week, but temperatures will still be running a little below normal.