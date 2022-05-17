Temperatures will be pleasant tonight, dropping into the 50s as more clouds arrive. Eventually, those clouds will bring rain on Wednesday. Clouds and showers, even a few thunderstorms, will keep temperatures a little cooler than Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 57

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and mild with showers developing later in the morning, a chance of thunderstorms, too, but more likely in the afternoon. High near 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and spotty thunderstorms, ending after midnight. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warmer with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm toward evening. High 83

Temperatures climb at the end of the workweek with highs possibly reaching the upper 80s to near 90 before readings cool over the weekend.